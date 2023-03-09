Russell named new OCS director of instruction, student services

OXFORD — School Superintendent Dr. Shannon Stanley has announced the appointment of Brandy Russell as director of instruction and student services for the Oxford City Schools district.
Russell will officially begin her new role later this month.
“I am thrilled to work with the entire instructional team and Superintendent Stanley to continue their great work at Oxford City Schools,” Russell said. “I thrive in collaborative environments and OCS is known for working together to accomplish greatness,” Russell said.
Russell comes to Oxford with 16 years of experience in education, including the instruction of students from first grade in the public school sector through post-graduate where she most recently served as the director of Teacher Education Services and certification officer for Jacksonville State University. She also holds National Board Certification in early/middle literacy and considers herself a lifelong learner.
“As a former director of Teacher Services at Jacksonville State University and a National Board-Certified teacher, Russell brings a great deal of experience with working with teachers and collaborative teams within teaching and learning at both the K-12 and post-secondary levels. She is a wonderful addition to an amazing team,” Stanley said.
Russell grew up in Birmingham and graduated from Minor High School in Jefferson County, but has called Calhoun County home for the past 27 years.
She has been married for 26 years to Kevin, and their children are Kaylee, 25; Trace, 18; and Brody & Brenley, 13. They also have two foster children ages three and five.
Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.