Russell named new OCS director of instruction, student services

Brandy Russell

OXFORD — School Superintendent Dr. Shannon Stanley has announced the appointment of Brandy Russell as director of instruction and student services for the Oxford City Schools district.

Russell will officially begin her new role later this month.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.