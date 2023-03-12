 Skip to main content
Technicolor T-shirts

Runners enjoy extra challenge during downtown Anniston event

Powder

The annual Irish-themed Shamrockin’ 5K Color Run brought nearly 100 runners and walkers to downtown Anniston Saturday. Jennifer Elam gets powdered during the race. 

 Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

The streets of downtown Anniston were awash in color Saturday morning as nearly 100 runners, dogs and walkers participated in the annual Irish-themed Shamrockin’ 5K Color Run. 

The runners and walkers traversed a course with numerous color stations where volunteers pelted them with colorful powder tossed from plastic bags. The clouds of powder turned the runners’ clothes, faces and arms into a kaleidoscope of huffing-and-puffing humanity. 

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.