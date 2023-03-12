Runners enjoy extra challenge during downtown Anniston event

The streets of downtown Anniston were awash in color Saturday morning as nearly 100 runners, dogs and walkers participated in the annual Irish-themed Shamrockin’ 5K Color Run.
The runners and walkers traversed a course with numerous color stations where volunteers pelted them with colorful powder tossed from plastic bags. The clouds of powder turned the runners’ clothes, faces and arms into a kaleidoscope of huffing-and-puffing humanity.
The race — which started and ended near the YMCA on West 14th Street — was sponsored by Main Street Anniston and the city of Anniston.
Karla Eden, Main Street Anniston director, was busy before the race helping direct volunteers and getting folks signed up.
“It’s going great, we’ve had good turnout, we had 60 pre-registered and we’ve seen several more come in and register today. We’re really excited to raise the money for the beautification of Main Street,” Eden said.
“It’s a little chilly, but it’s warming up, it will be good,” she said.
Some of the runners were decked out in outlandish Irish attire for the event, including Brendia Eddington and her friends.
“We’re from Jacksonville and we’re with the Women's Army Corps Veterans Association Heritage Chapter 62, we meet once a month for the most part and we are there to support veterans and anyway we can assist the community,” Eddington said.
Renii Oliver — who was wearing a lime-green tutu adorned with clovers — appreciated the beautiful but cool morning.
“I think it’s a great day, a great day in the middle of some bad weather, they couldn’t have picked a better day to have this,” Oliver said.
The race also featured the Cheaha Mushing Club, a local dog-powered sports club represented by more than a half-dozen runners with their dogs.
Laurnen Stierman along with her husband, daughter and son each ran with a dog dodging the clouds of color along the way.
Stierman said last year she put on Alabama’s first sled dog race at Choccolocco Park and the club has been participating in regional K9 events.
“We traveled over to Georgia for the sister race over there at Allatoona Creek Park and then we went to Red Top Mountain, over in Georgia for the Canicross race last weekend,” she said.
After the awards ceremony at the end of the race the participants grouped together in Zinn Park and tossed the remaining bags of color to celebrate.
