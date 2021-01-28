Roy Webb Road resurfacing project rolling forward

With the holiday season over, business was quick at the Calhoun County Commission meeting Thursday morning.
Few topics were up for discussion, and all agenda items were approved. Chief among those items was the next step in resurfacing about four miles of Roy Webb Road between Alabama 21 and Foster West Road.
County engineer Brian Rosenbalm said the state Department of Transportation will carry out preliminary engineering on the roadway at a cost of about $1 million, with about 20 percent of payment coming from the county and the other 80 percent from the local Metropolitan Planning Organization.
Engineering will take about a year, Rosenbalm said.
“But we have to start somewhere, and this is that start,” he told commissioners.
During the meeting, the County Commission also:
— Extended a one-year contract with Galls, LLC, to provide uniform footwear and boots for the county sheriff’s office and jail.
— Appointed county administrator Mark Tyner as citizen-at-large and voting member of the county 911 Contract Oversight Group.
— Authorized a letter of intent to buy a motor grader from Thompson Tractor Company in fiscal year 2022.
— Appointed Myles Chamblee, acting director of the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency, to the position of county safety coordinator. Chamblee is replacing former EMA director Michael Barton in the role, after Barton took a job with Jacksonville State University last week.
— Resolved to apply for aid from the FEMA Public Assistance Program to pay for costs related to Hurricane Zeta and emergency response.