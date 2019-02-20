Calhoun County made it through Wednesday without significant flooding, but a flood watch continues through late Thursday, and severe storms are possible Saturday, according to forecasters.
Calhoun County EMA Director Michael Barton said his office received no reports of damage from storms on Wednesday. Just less than two-tenths of an inch of rain fell at the Anniston Regional Airport, according to data from the National Weather Service’s automated station there. Sustained winds at the airport reached 15 mph just before 6 a.m., with gusts as strong as 25 mph, though conditions could have been more intense elsewhere.
“It’s likely that other places received more rain and stronger winds,” said Jason Holmes, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “Those are just the readings from one location.”
If winds remain that strong as more rain falls in the coming days, falling trees may become a concern, according to Holmes. At least two trees in the county fell on Tuesday, in one case damaging power lines and cutting off electricity for more than 200 customers in Choccolocco.
Rain chances for Thursday will stay at 70 percent throughout the day and rise to 80 percent through Friday, he said.
“We will have additional rain chances continuing through later in the week and we will have a strong front come into the area on Saturday,” Holmes said Tuesday. “Much of the area will be under severe weather risk through Saturday.”
Holmes said the Calhoun County area could just about see it all Saturday: heavy rain, strong winds, thunder and lightning and hail and even a chance of a tornado. Additional rain chances are likely throughout the latter days of the week. Temperatures will remain in the low 50s on Thursday and upper 60s on Friday.
The storm system will clear out by late Saturday night, according to Holmes, but a small chance of rain will linger into Sunday morning.
“That will end the severe weather risk, but we could have some rain back in the forecast as soon as Monday,” he said. “Any break right now looks short-lived.”