When Rose Munford asks her fourth-grade students to name the seven elements of art, hands shoot up across the room.
“Line!” says one voice. “Color!” says another.
When she asks the features of a landscape painting, kids don’t even bother raising their hands. “Foreground!” they shout. “Background.”
There’s one term Munford doesn’t want them to know.
“What word do we not say in art class?” she asks. There’s a pause.
The word, she says, is “can’t.”
For the last 10 years, Rose Munford has been doing something one supposedly can’t do in an American classroom: teaching art. She’s not on the payroll at Anniston City Schools, but Munford and a collection of other volunteers teach art classes four days a week at Golden Springs Elementary School.
She organizes classes at the Kilby House at Anniston High School, where kids can take violin lessons for $25, with a donated instrument if need be.
For her work to provide local schools with instruction they needed but couldn’t afford, Munford, president of nonprofit group Cheaha Creative Arts, is The Anniston Star’s Citizen of the Year.
“She says her mission is a calling, and we can certainly attest that she has faithfully answered that call,” Anniston Star Publisher Josephine Ayers said, in presenting the award to Munford at the annual Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce luncheon at Oxford Civic Center on Wednesday.
Over the decades, the Citizen of the Year honor has gone to public officials, local captains of industry, philanthropists and volunteers — or, more typically, people who fell into more than one of those categories. Compared to Munford, none did quite so much with so little.
Founded in 2008, Cheaha Creative Arts has brought art instruction back to local schools on a budget of about $35,000 per year — less than it would cost most school systems to hire a teacher.
The nonprofit got an additional $20,000 this year from a state arts grant programs. Most of the money goes to art supplies, while the labor comes from a small cadre of local artists and musicians. But there’s one volunteer at the core of all the group’s efforts.
“I call myself an outsider artist, because I didn’t go to art school,” said Munford.
Munford grew up on Anniston’s west side and attended the school once run by All Saints Catholic Church. Art classes there sparked a lifelong interest in the visual arts, she said. Following that dream to college didn’t seem possible, though.
“Nobody had a scholarship to send me to art school,” she said. The Pink Ladies — volunteers who ran the gift shop at Regional Medical Center — did have a scholarship for nursing students. So Munford went to JSU and got a nursing degree. She worked at Noble Army Hospital, advanced in the Army Reserve to the rank of major and retired as a civilian federal employee several years ago.
She didn’t regret choosing nursing, because it freed her to do her art without pressure.
“I have to feel my art,” she said. “I knew I had to get a career that would pay a good salary, so I could do my art the way I want to.”
She is, in fact, a professional in the field, having sold a piece to a collector for $7,000.
“She’s quite the accomplished artist herself,” said Richard Curtin, a who teaches photography classes to high schoolers through Cheaha Creative. “She basically clips minute details out of magazines and uses them to create a picture. It’s quite a thing to see.”
On most weekday mornings, though, Golden Springs Elementary school is her studio. One day last week, Munford led a class of fourth-graders in molding heart-shaped dishes out of clay, to be fired in a kiln and returned to the kids sometime in February. There was science in the lesson — the kids learned about the Mississippi mud the clay was made from — but Munford said she’s teaching things that aren’t expressly in the curriculum.
“You have to practice to be a good artist,” Munford said. “To be good at anything, you have to practice.”
Munford teaches some of the same art principles she learned in art classes at JSU, and she doesn’t worry about kids being able to pick up those ideas.
“We don’t need to baby-feed them,” she said.
Teachers at the school light up when they talk about the art classes. Some say they’ve brought joy into the classroom. They say they believe absenteeism will go down as enthusiasm for art classes grows.
Munford and the Golden Springs teachers don’t push the idea that the art classes will teach workforce skills. Yet it’s clear that the classes are about art as work. Kids learn to keep their workplaces clean. They learn the patience needed to clean a brush or wait for paint to dry while switching to a new color. They learn about planning a project and carrying it through to the end.
“At first, it was slow,” said Joanne Poland, a teacher at the school. “I was worried that they weren’t going to be able to put it all together. But now they’re flying with it.”
The evidence lines the hallways at Golden Springs. Faces in drawings match the real proportions of a human face — often with crosshair-like marks that show how students used guidelines to keep everything straight. Class-project posters are colorful, with big readable letters.
Cheaha organizers recently decided to name their in-school program the Andrew Burgin Fine Arts Education, after an Anniston resident who regularly delved into his own 401(k) to donate to the organization. That’s typical of the support the group has seen in most years — small donations from dedicated local supporters.
Burgin died last year. Munford, 64, is already thinking about her own mortality and how to leave the organization in a good position when she’s gone. She’s worried about the possibility the group will have to pare classes back next year, when the state grant runs out.
“One of the things you never want to do to a child is introduce them to something they love and then say, ‘No, there’s not enough money, goodbye,’” she said.
In accepting the Citizen of the Year honor Wednesday, a tearful Munford told the crowd she was thankful for the chance to do her work.
“It’s very hard to put into words what you see in a child when they recognize they can do something,” she said.