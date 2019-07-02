Food stamps will cover multivitamins if a bill introduced by U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Saks, passes Congress.
According to the resolution, a multivitamin must meet certain standards for both the National Academy of Medicine and the Food and Drug Administration. Multivitamins must provide at least half the vitamins and minerals a consumer needs according to the intended life stage of the consumer, and cannot have so much nutrients it exceeds intake levels set by government agencies.
“Families receiving SNAP benefits also deserve the chance to include a multivitamin in their daily diet,” Rogers was quoted as saying in a statement announcing his bill.
Rogers introduced his resolution in early June. It was referred first to the House Committee on Agriculture, which last week referred it to the Subcommittee on Nutrition, Oversight, and Department Operations. A similar resolution with an identical title was introduced in the Senate by South Carolina Republican Tim Scott.
Barb Struempler, a professor of nutrition at Auburn University, said different multivitamins help different people in different situations. Senior citizens may need to take vitamin D if they are at risk for falls, according to the United States Preventive Services Task Force. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggest pregnant women take folic acid to prevent neural tube birth defects.
However, Struempler says moderation is important to keep in mind. While there are multivitamins that help people, she cautions against taking a “megadose,” or an excessive amount of multivitamins.
Struempler also pointed out there is no replacement for eating right.
“Most people really do not need a multivitamin if they eat a balanced diet, “ Struempler said.
“Multivitamin supplements tend to be purchased by those with more disposable income,” Joan Salge Blake, a professor and dietician at Boston University, wrote in an email.
According to Blake, multivitamins can help people meet their nutritional needs. She wrote it may be hard for people on a fixed income to get all their daily nutrients, and multivitamins can be a good way of augmenting their diet.
Like Struempler, Blake stressed that while multivitamins can aid with nutrition, they will never be as good as a balanced diet.
“Supplements can be of benefit to certain folks to augment a healthy diet, but not replace it,” Blake wrote.
Matt St. John, owner of St. John’s Nutrition in Oxford, said a multivitamin could be defined as “a combination of vitamins and trace minerals designed to be supplemented into a diet as a result of a deficiency.”
St. John said the definition in Rogers’ bill covers multivitamins well, however he noted it does not distinguish multivitamins derived from actual food sources and those produced synthetically in a lab.