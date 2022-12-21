Rogers announces grant for Anniston mental health program

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Saks, has announced The Right Place for Housing and Support, located in Anniston, will receive a Mental Health Awareness Training (MHAT) grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that will total $250,000 over the next two years.
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the MHAT grant program prepares and trains individuals to appropriately and safely respond to persons with mental health challenges and or disorders.
“The Right Place for Housing and Support is an incredible organization that aims to help the most vulnerable in the community by assisting homeless and low-income individuals and families in securing safe and affordable shelter,” Rogers said. “I am a proud supporter of The Right Place for Housing and Support and I am glad to see that they will receive this much needed and much deserved funding to continue their efforts to uplift the community.”
MHAT grants were first awarded in 2018 and individuals who receive training provided by the grants use those skills to help others access needed mental health care in their extended families, at their places of employment, in their communities and in their places of worship.