 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Rogers announces grant for Anniston mental health program

U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Saks, has announced The Right Place for Housing and Support, located in Anniston, will receive a Mental Health Awareness Training (MHAT) grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that will total $250,000 over the next two years.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the MHAT grant program prepares and trains individuals to appropriately and safely respond to persons with mental health challenges and or disorders.

Coronavirus press conference 2-24 BW 23.JPG

U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Saks

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.