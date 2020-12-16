Roanoke woman pleads guilty to manslaughter

A Roanoke woman remained in jail Wednesday awaiting transfer to a state prison after she pleaded guilty last month to manslaughter.
Alyssa Daniela Webb, 33, pleaded guilty on Nov. 5 to manslaughter in the 2017 shooting death of her husband, Kevin Scott Webb. She was sentenced to 14 years, split with three years in prison, and ordered to pay more than $1,625.14 in restitution. She was granted 622 days of jail credit.
Webb was initially charged on Dec. 20, 2017 with murder by Roanoke police. According to court documents, officers arrived at a home in the 400 block of U.S. 431 early that morning after Webb called 911 to report she had shot her husband.
When officers arrived, they said, she appeared calm and said “I’m tired of him beating me.” They found Kevin Webb in the master bedroom, lying face down on the floor. His breathing was shallow and he was unable to speak, they said.
They said Webb told them her husband had been “questioning,” her on perceived infidelities before the shooting.
Webb was initially booked into the Randolph County Jail with bond set at $100,000. A judge later reduced her bond to $15,000. Her attorney filed a stand-your-ground motion in October 2018, and it was rescheduled several times.
She remained Wednesday in the Randolph County Jail. An attempt to reach her attorney, Mark Howard Carlton, for additional comment was unsuccessful.