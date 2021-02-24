Roanoke woman indicted in attempted murder case

A Cleburne County grand jury indicted a Roanoke woman recently after she allegedly tried to kill a deputy last year.
The grand jury indicted Jennifer Lynn Conn, 33, during its February session on a charge of attempted murder.
According to her indictment, she fired at deputies on Oct. 21. She and Dustin Paul Bowyer, 28, of Heflin were initially arrested in October.
An attempt Wednesday to reach Conn’s attorney, Chad Lewis, for additional comment was unsuccessful.
Conn was booked into the Cleburne County Jail with bond set at $60,000 cash. A judge reduced her bond to $11,000 and she made bond in January, according to court documents. Her arraignment is scheduled for April 29.
Attempted murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, she could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.