Roanoke man indicted on robbery, kidnapping charges

A Randolph County grand jury indicted a Roanoke man recently after he allegedly held a woman hostage and robbed two people last year.
The grand jury indicted Tirell Lamar Hughley, 26, on two counts of first-degree robbery, one count of first-degree kidnapping, second-degree domestic violence, third-degree assault and domestic violence criminal mischief.
According to court documents, Hughley robbed a woman of her pocketbook and a man of his wallet at gunpoint on May 2, 2020.
Hughley allegedly forced his way into another woman’s house on Lucky Street in Roanoke on June 8, 2020, where he punched holes in her walls, grabbed her and shoved her and then pulled her into a chokehold, used her as a human shield and acted as if he was armed.
An attempt Wednesday to reach Hughley’s defense attorneys, Dustin Merritt and Michael LaPlante, was unsuccessful.
Hughley remained in jail Wednesday with bond set at $175,000. His arraignment is scheduled for April 23.
First-degree robbery and first-degree kidnapping are both Class A felonies. If convicted on each charge, Hughley could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.