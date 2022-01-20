RMC's CEO: Third COVID unit under consideration

Anniston Regional Medical Center CEO Louis Bass told The Anniston Star as of Thursday morning, the hospital is considering opening a third COVID unit.
The Alabama Hospital Association reported Wednesday that East Central Alabama intensive care units have no availability with the spread of the omnicron variant.
“It’s tight right now,” Bass said. “We have two units open here and our current numbers are 35 in the units and six that are holding in the Emergency Room waiting for us to get them upstairs. That’s 41 cases in-house.”
Bass said there are three COVID patients currently at the RMC Stringfellow facility.
“The biggest issues we are facing are no bigger than other hospitals with the way this thing is spreading among employees and in the community,” he said. “That makes it tough.”
Bass said while there are currently two COVID units open, “We are looking at the possibilities and potential if we may have to open up a third one and how we can best do that.”