RMC, UAB affiliation process ‘continuing’

RMC announced Monday morning the affiliation process with UAB Health is “continuing with due diligence.”
That was the answer received to an inquiry by The Anniston Star regarding the status of the process announced by the two entities in February.
“RMC is pleased to share that its process is continuing as the organization works to evaluate all options to secure the best and brightest future for care in Anniston,” the statement says.
In the announcement made Feb. 8, the Health Care Authority of the city of Anniston (RMC) board of directors and leadership team announced “a thorough and deliberate process to explore ways in which RMC can continue to deliver the best health care possible to the people of the Calhoun County region.”
A letter of intent was signed by both RMC and the University of Alabama at Birmingham on that day.
“We are working on a definitive agreement,” RMC board chairman Jay Jenkins explained to The Star on the occasion of the letter of intent signing. “There are certain requirements that have to be satisfied to ensure our community maintains quality health care going forward. There are certain requirements from UAB’s side — whether it’s governance or debt restructuring — that is important to them. They want to have an out and we want to have an out, too.”
The statement released Monday reiterates RMC’s goals “to enhance, sustain and improve access to high-quality healthcare services in the communities it serves.”
Jenkins said in February the goal was to have a final agreement within three to four months; however, RMC President and CEO Louis Bass said Monday the process is a complicated one.
“As you can imagine, an affiliation exploration process is a complex process,” Bass said in the statement to The Star. “We continue working closely with our expert advisors and are taking the time necessary to ensure we are making the right decision for RMC, our employees, providers and the patients we serve.”
RMC is maintaining a website, RMCForward.org, designed to keep both patients and residents up to date on the effects of any changes taking place now or in the future.
