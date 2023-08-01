 Skip to main content
RMC, UAB affiliation process ‘continuing’

RMC announced Monday morning the affiliation process with UAB Health is “continuing with due diligence.”

That was the answer received to an inquiry by The Anniston Star regarding the status of the process announced by the two entities in February.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.