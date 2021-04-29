RMC Foundation sponsoring ‘Farm Fest’ party for frontline workers

After a year of working through the COVID-19 pandemic, Regional Medical Center staff and some first responders will be treated to a night out in June, the hospital announced this week.
In lieu of attending the Regional Medical Center Foundation’s annual Garden Jubilee, sponsors can pay for a frontline healthcare worker to attend the first Frontline Farm Fest, RMC spokeswoman Kristin Fillingim said.
“We thought, why not use this as an opportunity to say thank you to our employees?” she said.
The RMC Foundation didn’t want to host a public event in the midst of the pandemic, Fillingim said, but this year’s event is for people who already work together and most likely have been vaccinated. Because it’s on a farm, she said, there is more room to spread out.
“This event is going to be more casual,” she said.
Dr Raul Magadia, RMC’s infectious disease specialist, said the event should fall within CDC guidelines, and he plans to be there.
“Hopefully, by then, we’ll have no numbers, or a high vaccination rate,” he said. “I think we need it and we all deserve it.”
He said he and his fellow physicians have gotten plenty of recognition in the past year, so this is a way to honor the nurses as well.
“They’re the ones who did a lot of the heavy lifting,” he said.
RMC Foundation director Lagina Fillingim (who is also Kristin Fillingim’s mother), said each of RMC’s 1,900 employees were invited and can bring a date. Additionally, she said, some police officers, firefighters and medics will be able to come.
“They’ve been wonderful working with us through this entire COVID experience,” she said.
Just like the Jubilees in years past, she said, there will be dinner, live music and games.
For the past six years, the Jubilee has been the foundation’s primary fundraiser for the Martha Vandervoort Memorial Scholarship, and that year’s recipient has always been introduced at the event, Lagina Fillingim said. This year’s recipient is Jacksonville High School student Ashley Morris, she said.
The scholarship was started in honor of Martha Vandervoort, the founder of Interfaith Ministries of Calhoun County, who passed away about six years ago. Vandervoort’s husband is a physician at RMC, Lagina Fillingim said.
“She was such a wonderful servant to our community,” she said.
The purpose of the scholarship, she said, is to continue Vandervoort’s work. That’s why it's awarded each year to someone who exemplifies leadership and community service, according to Fillingim.
“She planted a seed that we hope to continue to grow,” she said.
Fillingim urged anyone interested in sponsoring a frontline worker’s ticket to the event to visit rmccares.com/farmfest.