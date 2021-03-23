Risk of severe storms Thursday, but not as widespread as last week

National Weather Service forecasters say Thursday could bring a wave of severe storms to much of Alabama, though they’re not expecting an outbreak as widespread as last week’s storms.
“We’re still in our spring weather season, so let’s hope that people still have their storm plans in place,” said Jason Holmes, a forecaster for the weather service office in Calera.
Forecasters on Monday released an advisory noting that “a strong storm system could bring a potential for damaging winds and tornadoes Thursday afternoon into Thursday night for all of central Alabama.” On Tuesday, the weather service released an updated forecast map that showed the western half of Calhoun County at an “enhanced” risk of strong weather, including tornadoes, winds and hail up to the size of a quarter — though the entire county and its neighbors are at some level of risk for the same threats.
“We don’t like to compare storms, but looking at the magnitude, it doesn’t seem likely to be as widespread as what we had last week,” Holmes said.
The state on March 17 saw at least 21 tornadoes in an outbreak that forecasters had warned about several days in advance. No one was killed in the storms, and there was no significant damage in Calhoun County.
Even so, Holmes says that based on the number of tornadoes alone it was a significant storm system, and could have been much worse if Wednesday had been a sunnier day as predicted, heating up the air in advance of the storms.
“We had cloud cover during the day and didn’t see as much instability as we expected,” he said. “We’re very thankful there was no loss of life.”