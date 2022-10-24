 Skip to main content
Rishi Sunak to be Britain’s new prime minister, the first person of color in the role

Rishi Sunak leaves his home on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in London. Seven weeks after being defeated in his first bid to lead Britain, former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is set to replace Liz Truss as prime minister and make history as the first person of color in the role.

 Dan Kitwood/Getty Images/TNS

Sunak, 42, emerged victorious Monday in a lightning-fast contest by the ruling Conservatives to select a new party leader and, by extension, the U.K.'s new prime minister. The process began after Truss resigned Thursday as the shortest-serving premier in the nation’s history, following a turbulent tenure that roiled the markets and sparked chaos among the Conservative parliamentary rank and file.