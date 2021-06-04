Retired Anniston fire chief now Jacksonville fire marshal

Former Anniston fire chief Chris Collins is getting ready to officially come back to work after his retirement. But, he said, it’s like he never left at all.
Collins, who retired as chief in October, was approved to be Jacksonville’s new fire marshal at a city council meeting late last month. He expects to start in early July, he said Friday morning at the city’s public safety complex.
“I’m blessed beyond measure that I had an entire career. It wasn’t a job, it was a career,” he said. “This is where I should be.”
According to Collins, his duties as fire marshal are threefold: inspecting buildings to make sure they’re safe, investigating fires and educating the public on fire safety.
It’s going to be different from his duties as Anniston Fire chief, he said. Because of his experience, he said, he’ll be able to fill in wherever he’s needed.
“As with every firefighter, you have multiple scopes you’re trained for,” he said.
He plans to use his job as the fire marshal to increase the department’s efforts in educating the community on fire safety. He’s seen fewer fires in his career than he did at the beginning, he said, so he knows it works.
He wants the department to increase its use of social media and continue visiting schools to talk about fire safety.
When it’s his turn to dress up as Sparky, the department’s fire dalmatian mascot, he said, he’s ready.
“That’s fun,” he said. “The kids love it.”
Jacksonville fire chief Keith Kadle said he also wants Collins to help establish occupancy loads and update the department’s pre-incident plans, which includes inspecting and drawing the layout of a structure, at every commercial building in the city.
Collins said he also plans to become certified with the Alabama Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission, so the department can inspect and enforce fire codes.
Between 2011 and 2016, he said, he worked at the Jacksonville Fire Department as a part-time firefighter while also working in Anniston. During his second shift at Jacksonville, a tornado hit the area.
“It was part of the job. You train and prepare for things like that,” Collins said. “The fire department responds to chaos on a regular basis.”
In the past eight months, he said, he taught extensively at Alabama Fire College, but it wasn’t the same.
“I hadn’t mentally prepared for not being part of a team,” he said.
From the beginning of his firefighting career, Collins said, taking a second job after retiring from the first one was the plan. He said he and his wife agreed that he would be the breadwinner while she focused on raising their four children.
Now, he said, their oldest son is a firefighter, their oldest daughter has a daughter of her own, their youngest daughter is a Jacksonville State University graduate and chemist, and their youngest son is a junior at Alexandria High School.
His family is his top priority, he said, second only to his faith. He said he feels blessed that he did not have to relocate for his new job. “Having this opportunity is a God thing,” he said.
Kadle said he told Collins about the fire marshal job shortly after it opened. He described Collins as a “fixture” in Calhoun County, and said his years of experience and work ethic made him stand out.
“I just think he brings a lot to the table,” Kadle said. “This department’s fairly young, and I think everybody looks up to him.”