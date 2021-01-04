Rep. Mike Rogers joins lawmakers opposing certification of election results

U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Saks, on Monday joined the ranks of lawmakers who say they will oppose certification of the Electoral College results for the 2020 election on Wednesday.
In a four-paragraph statement that offered no specific evidence of voter fraud, Rogers was quoted as saying he didn’t believe the election was “free, fair and transparent.”
“There are far too many instances of alleged voter fraud that have called the legitimacy of the election results into question,” Rogers was quoted as saying in the statement. “In addition, election officials in certain states appeared to have deliberately acted in an unconstitutional manner to manipulate the results.”
Rogers joins a chorus of Republican House members who say they will reject the certification of the Electoral College vote, a step that is typically a formality. States have already certified their results, giving Joe Biden 306 electoral votes to incumbent President Donald Trump’s 232. Biden will be sworn in as president later this month.
An Alabama lawmaker, Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Huntsville, was among the first to suggest that House and Senate members should reject the election result. Advocates for Brooks’ position have cited arguments presented in dozens of lawsuits by Trump and Trump supporters, all of which have been rejected in court.
Rogers, in his Monday statement, did not offer any specific names of election officials who allegedly acted improperly, nor did he name specific states in which he believed the election results to be faulty. Multiple attempts to reach him through his staff were not successful Monday.
“The results of a handful of states critical to both campaigns are in serious doubt,” Rogers was quoted as saying. “Our elections should be free, fair and transparent. The 2020 election was not.”
Rogers was himself re-elected to the House in the November vote. In Congress since 2003, he is now the ranking Republican on the House Armed Services Committee and was one of the chief advocates of the Space Force, a new branch of the military spun off from the orbital assets of other branches of the Defense Department. Trump was also a vocal supporter of the creation of the Space Force.