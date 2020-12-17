You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Rep. Mike Rogers has COVID-19

Coronavirus news conference

Officials answered questions Monday about a decision to cancel a plan to house coronavirus patients at the Center for Domestic Preparedness  in Anniston. Alabama. U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Saks, speaking, said he expects some federal workers would lose their jobs over the issue.

 (Bill Wilson/The Anniston Star)

U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Saks, has tested positive for coronavirus, the Congressman announced on Twitter Thursday. 

This morning I tested positive for COVID-19,” Rogers wrote. “I immediately consulted with the Office of the Attending Physician and am currently self-isolating.”

Rogers wrote that he is having “mild symptoms” and is in “good spirits.”

Rogers is the second member of Alabama’s House delegation to test positive for the virus. Rep. Robert Aderholt, R-Haleyville, announced earlier this month that he had tested positive.

This story will be updated.

 

Capitol & statewide reporter Tim Lockette: 256-294-4193. On Twitter @TLockette_Star.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...