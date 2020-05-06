Reopenings pose challenge for retail employees

When the public went back to shopping last weekend, it came in loud and brought friends.
For Matt Reeves, a Target employee in Oxford, the sudden retail resurgence was a stressful example of the skirmish between supply and demand, with hundreds of people piling into the store at once. Some shoppers picked through the store’s modest — but dependably varied — grocery aisles, though most were there for toys, games and electronics.
“The tech department has been overrun completely,” Reeves said Tuesday morning by phone. “I guess people are stocking up on tech since they’re staying at home more.”
Last week, Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Public Health loosened a set of rules that had ordered residents to stay home and kept businesses judged nonessential closed to the public. The amended orders require Alabama retailers to limit customers to half capacity; for Target, that means a maximum of 366 people at once, not including employees, a number Reeves said the store nearly hit during his weekend shifts, when it typically averages about 200.
Critics of the decision to reopen Alabama have voiced concerns that large crowds at shopping centers might lead to another spike in COVID-19 cases, winding back progress toward an end to the pandemic.
How the public handles the virus is outside the control of employees and employers, but creating safety plans — not just for now, but also for potential spikes as states reopen nationwide — is something any organization can do to help curb the coronavirus, and county agencies are doing what they can to make it simple.
Working together at a distance
Myles Chamblee, a member of the county’s newly announced Safe Reopening and Short Term Recovery Advisory Council — a conglomerate of county agencies including the Chamber of Commerce, the Economic Development Council and several others — said that the council distributes information and goals for employers and organizations such as school systems, government offices and even churches.
Many of its products are created by member organizations — the chamber, for instance, has a YouTube playlist of videos geared toward reopening various industries and a comprehensive set of resources at calhounchamber.com — with the advisory council itself amplifying those efforts to a wider audience.
“In the EMA world, I’ve found that ‘if you build it, they will come’ doesn’t necessarily work for us, so we have to take that information to them,” said Chamblee, who is also an officer of the county Emergency Management Agency.
Suggestions for a safer reopening can be found on the Pandemic Ready checklist, available at calhounema.org under the “COVID-19 information” tab, which helps businesses develop pandemic preparedness plans. The checklist asks a series of questions about employee safety, emergency planning and business operations, and also links to resources helpful in planning.
Planning for pandemic
Some businesses already have those plans in place. Dixie Spicer, an employee of Chick-fil-A in Jacksonville, said Tuesday that the staff at the restaurant is divided into teams that work on alternating days.
“If an employee were to get COVID we would have to be closed for two weeks” while the full staff quarantined, Spicer explained.
Because employees never cross from one team schedule to another, though, a single team member falling ill means that just one team has to take medical leave and follow up with doctors before returning. The restaurant is disinfected daily, so other teams never come in contact with any potential viral matter, Spicer said.
“It feels safe there; we’re required to wear masks and gloves while we’re serving the guests, and we have to wash our hands every 30 minutes, but that was policy even before all this,” she explained.
Christy Hardin, chairwoman of the council and co-owner of Communication Associates in Anniston, said her business has had a pandemic plan in place for several years.
“We shared it with everyone here and said, ‘this is what happens if we have a pandemic,’” Hardin said, “and you know what? We did have a pandemic.”
Her employees, who produce components used in the communications industry, have a set of rules to follow that are clear and concise, she said. Among them is the simple mandate to wash their hands before they sit at their work stations. Most of the rules are straightforward, she said, and easier to implement than employers might think.
“Even a very small business can have a pandemic plan, and if you have a plan in place, you sort of know the direction you’re headed in already,” Hardin said.
Business owners who complete the Pandemic Ready checklist can contact the Chamber of Commerce for a follow-up. Businesses can receive a certification and a sticker announcing the certification to customers and employees.
“It says that these businesses are committed to your safety,” explained Ashlee Jones, communications director at the chamber. “And they can put a sticker right there on their doors, so everybody can see it.”
‘The virus doesn’t just go away’
At least some of a viral resurgence, if it happens, could be caused by safety fatigue.
People tire of rules that might keep them safe when they’re repeated for weeks or months, explained Dr. Raul Magadia, chair of infection control at Regional Medical Center in Anniston. “Social distancing” and “wash your hands,” like any safety message, can feel like suggestions instead of commandments when they’re overused.
“Some people may be sick of the term ‘social distancing,’ but we have to encourage them not to be,” Magadia said. “Social distancing has been shown to save lives.”
Based on Reeves’ front-line observations near the front doors of Target, at least some discipline seems abandoned after the stay-at-home order changes. Customers this weekend didn’t seem as concerned with the virus as they might have been just a week or two before, he said.
“The majority of people we come into contact with still aren’t social distancing, and it’s very rare to see someone with a mask on, especially this past weekend,” Reeves explained.
The store requisitions hand sanitizer for its employees from each shipment, he said, and they have masks and gloves for protection. The hardest part has been finding polite ways to stay 6 feet from customers, who are accustomed to close contact with employees.
Chamblee, the EMA officer, said Tuesday morning that theInstitute for Health Metrics and Evaluation’s model predicting COVID-19 cases in Alabama shows an upswing as early as next week, a change from what was forecast before the health order’s announcement.
“Which we knew would happen when people started getting back out, since the virus doesn’t just go away,” he explained.