Renee Raney retires from career of sharing Cheaha’s beauty

Known for her instructional and narrative skills as much as her ability to manage public woodlands, Renee Raney is writing a new chapter in her life with her retirement from the state parks system.
But, like many people’s retirements, it’s a little scary.
“I feel a bit like stepping off Cheaha’s summit, free falling for a few seconds and then realizing that I have wings,” Raney said from her rural home in eastern Calhoun County.
At her retirement at the end of August, Raney, 55, was the district manager of three state parks — Cheaha, Wind Creek and Oak Mountain — and had served as the statewide education coordinator for the park system. Prior to that promotion in mid-September, 2021, she had been the superintendent of Cheaha State Park; that post went to Shonda Borden in April.
“Renee has been a wonderful mentor to environmental educators, others, and me,” Borden said. “I am selfishly sad she is not returning after working with her for the past five months. She said she is graduating from the state parks, but she will keep on doing something. She is a positive person who leads by example.”
Raney’s most recent roles culminated a lifetime of teaching children and adults about the importance of enjoying and taking care of nature. Included on her list of previous jobs are serving as an interpretation and education coordinator at Anniston Museum of Natural History, a U.S. Forest Service field technician and the assistant director/director of education at the Jacksonville State University Field Schools.
Looking back, Raney said she’s satisfied that she has had so many opportunities to share nature with others for 34 years, adding that it has been an honor to be mentored by naturalists and experts throughout her career. Doing a mental headcount of the crowds she has attracted to her classes, she estimates she has taught more than a million students and adults about Alabama’s biodiversity and natural wonders.
Her decision to retire is based partly on a desire to continue her work as an educator through different avenues, such as by speaking to groups. Another major factor in her decision was a recent illness.
“When my doctor told me that I had thyroid cancer,” Raney said, “God spoke to my heart and said, ‘Don't think of it as cancer, but that you can serve.’ So, I am starting a new path in Him to see where He wants me to direct my energy and anointed gifts.”
She feels her new service will be to garden with her mother, enjoy her family members, care for her farm and travel the world.
Raney’s expertise at managing public land got a financial boost by the passage of Alabama constitutional Amendment 2 in 2016. It allowed the money raised in a state park to stay in that park, and she was able to address many long-delayed needs at Cheaha State Park. She lists the refurbishing of the chalets and the pool as one of those needs; she also oversaw the transformation of the old Civilian Conservation Corps lake house at Cheaha as it became an interpretive nature center. Under her care, she and others created many environmental art spaces and added additional playgrounds. There are new roofs on the state park’s CCC cabins and at Bald Rock lodge and hotel. She oversaw improvements to the HVAC and plumbing systems.
The author of “Calico Ghosts” and “Hairy Scary but Mostly Merry Fairies,” Raney is known too for her abilities at storytelling.
“Not only will I begin to write again, but I have already been invited to tell stories, read from my book and lead environmental literacy programs in six states and two other countries,” she said. “I am absolutely glowing with anticipation to see where the arts and the environment takes me.” Raney encourages her friends to visit her website, www.reneeraney.com or to contact her at wrenraney@gmail.com.
More than anything else, Raney said she will miss her staff team and the guests who visit the state parks.
Greg Lein, the parks director of the Alabama State Parks system, said Raney was a valuable team player.
“She was passionate about bringing people to the parks in what she calls ‘the heart-to-parks connection,’” he said. “Her passion and energy for sharing the great outdoors cannot be outmatched. She will be greatly missed.”