Renee Raney retires from career of sharing Cheaha’s beauty

Renee Raney says her 34-year career in environmental education, and — for the past six years — in hospitality, mostly at Cheaha State Park — will take other paths in writing, storytelling and traveling now that she has retired.

Known for her instructional and narrative skills as much as her ability to manage public woodlands, Renee Raney is writing a new chapter in her life with her retirement from the state parks system.

But, like many people’s retirements, it’s a little scary.