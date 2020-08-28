Remnants of Laura could bring isolated tornadoes

Tornadoes are possible in the Anniston area Friday afternoon as the remnants of Hurricane Laura pass through the Tennessee Valley, forecasters say.
"We can't rule out an isolated storm that could become strong," said Jason Holmes, a forecaster at the National Weather Service office in Calera.
Laura made landfall in Louisiana Thursday as a Category 4 storm, sweeping northward into Arkansas. The storm is expected to turn eastward into Tennessee.
Holmes said it's typical for a tropical system to spin off tornadoes as it crosses land. Anniston is at the far edge of a broad swath of Alabama that could see thunderstorms that spin into tornadoes today, he said.
The Weather Service forecast shows a "slight" risk of tornadoes Friday afternoon north of a line from Livingston in the state's southwest to Anniston in the northeast. That puts most of Calhoun County in the slight-risk area. There's a higher risk, Holmes said, in the northwestern corner of the state.
Holmes said the storm risk in the area will be at its highest between noon and 10 p.m.