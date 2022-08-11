Regional Medical Center in Anniston says it will consider adding strategic partners

The Health Care Authority of the City of Anniston Board of Directors and leadership team announced Thursday a “strategic exploration process” has begun to determine if a potential partner could help “sustain and improve local access to high-quality, low-cost care close to home and support the long-term growth of Northeast Alabama.”
Jay Jenkins, Chairman of the RMC Board of Directors, stated in a press release the move is “specifically exploring ways to improve local access to the best healthcare.”