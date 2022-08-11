 Skip to main content
Regional Medical Center in Anniston says it will consider adding strategic partners

RMC hospital teaser

Regional Medical Center in Anniston.

The Health Care Authority of the City of Anniston Board of Directors and leadership team announced Thursday a “strategic exploration process” has begun to determine if a potential partner could help “sustain and improve local access to high-quality, low-cost care close to home and support the long-term growth of Northeast Alabama.”

Jay Jenkins, Chairman of the RMC Board of Directors, stated in a press release the move is “specifically exploring ways to improve local access to the best healthcare.”