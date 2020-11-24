Red Cross holds blood drive in Oxford Friday

The American Red Cross is urging locals to give blood Friday to help alleviate a statewide shortage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a news release, the Red Cross is holding a blood drive Friday from noon to 5 p.m. at AmStar Cinemas in the Quintard Mall in Oxford.
Natasha Baker, an account representative with the Red Cross, said the organization is experiencing a shortage across the region.
“COVID has definitely made operations more challenging,” she said.
The news release stated blood donations typically wane during the winter season because of the holidays and cold and flu season. Baker said COVID-19 has also had a negative effect on blood donations due to people going out less and restrictions at certain businesses.
Baker said the Red Cross plans to follow all CDC guidelines during Friday’s blood drive and take extra precautions, including sanitizing any area a donor may have touched, taking temperatures before allowing anyone into the donor area and limiting the amount of people allowed in the donor area.
Baker said the Red Cross will also test donated blood for COVID-19 antibodies after it’s collected. If anyone who has successfully recovered from the virus donates, she said, their plasma could be used to help other COVID-19 patients.
She said the Red Cross is also giving donors a free T-shirt and entering them into a drawing for an “outdoor living experience.”
A blood donor card or drivers’ license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Donors must be 17 or older without a parent’s written permission and weigh at least 110 pounds.