Rash of thefts from unlocked cars in Oxford, Annsiton

A group of juveniles is combing various neighborhoods throughout the county searching for items of value left in unlocked cars, authorities said. The group is carrying out the thefts during the early morning hours.
“Please lock your car doors and don’t leave valuables in the vehicle. If you see something suspicious, please contact us,” stated a post on the Oxford Police Department’s website, with a note encouraging anyone who knows these individuals to call OPD’s tip line at 256-835-6122.
“Of all the cases we’ve had involving thefts inside of cars, only one was a break-in. People should lock their car doors,” said Anniston Police Sgt. Jason Hawkins.
Jacksonville police Chief Marcus Wood has not seen a rash of thefts, but he agreed the thefts can be prevented.
“I would encourage people not to leave valuable items in plain view and remind everyone that it is important to roll up windows, lock their car doors and do not leave keys inside of a vehicle,” Wood said.
Those with information about the thefts may also call CrimeStoppers using a 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app.