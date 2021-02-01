Rape suspect charged with displaying child porn

An Anniston man charged last week with rape was served a second warrant recently involving a child pornography charge.
Anniston police charged the 20-year-old man Saturday with dissemination or public display of obscene matter depicting minors.
According to court documents, the man disseminated the images in January 2020. An attempt Monday to reach Anniston police for more information was not immediately successful.
Anniston police charged him with second-degree rape earlier this month. Police said then the victim’s mother found him naked in her room and he pushed her when she confronted him.
The man remained in jail Monday with bond set at $30,500. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 8.
The Star typically withholds the names of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not name victims of sex crimes.
Dissemination or the public display of obscene matter depicting minors is a Class B felony, punishable by up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine upon conviction.