Randolph County teens indicted after allegedly drugging, raping girl

Authorities charged two Randolph County teenagers Thursday after they allegedly drugged and raped a girl at a party in 2019.
Randolph County sheriff’s deputies arrested a 19-year-old Wedowee man and a 17-year-old Woodland boy Thursday, after a grand jury indicted them each on a first-degree rape charge.
According to documents in a civil lawsuit filed in January by the girl and her parents, the older teenager had hosted a party on Nov. 29, 2019, at his grandparents’ home in Newell, which the girl attended.
The older teenager allegedly handed her a soda which, unbeknownst to her, contained a “date rape” drug. She noticed the drink “tasted funny,” began to feel ill and went inside to lie down, court documents allege. Once the drug had put her into a semi-conscious state, court documents say, the two teenagers took turns holding her down and raping her.
The victim then left the party for home, after which the older teenager allegedly called her and threatened her.
Several months later, the teenagers allegedly drove their cars directly at a car the victim and her mother were riding in on two different occasions, swerving at the last second and narrowly missing. Around that time, the older teenager’s cousin allegedly accused the victim of “spreading rumors” and assaulted her at another teenager’s birthday party.
The teenagers’ attorney, Chad Lee, requested Thursday that their case files be sealed due to the involvement of minors, and a judge granted that request.
An attempt Friday afternoon to reach Lee for additional comment was unsuccessful.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not name victims of sex crimes.
Both teenagers were booked into the Randolph County Jail, each with bond set at $50,000. On Friday, neither appeared to be listed as inmates in the jail’s online roster.
First-degree rape is a Class A felony. If convicted, the teenagers could each be sentenced to life in prison and each owe up to a $60,000 fine.