A Randolph County grand jury this month indicted a former Randolph County High School teacher charged in February with numerous felony sex crimes.
David Brenton Burkhalter, 31, of Ashland was indicted Friday on two counts of second-degree rape, two counts of electronic solicitation of a child, two counts of sexual activity by a school employee with a student under age 19, one count of second-degree sodomy and one count of enticing a child to enter.
Court documents allege that Burkhalter used his cell phone to contact a 15-year-old student and had relations with her in December and January. Burkhalter also allegedly invited her into his vehicle Jan. 15 with the intent to have sex with her.
Police initially charged Burkhalter with the offenses Feb. 13. Randolph County sheriff’s deputies said February in a news release Burkhalter was arrested after Wedowee police received an allegation that Burkhalter and the student were having a sexual relationship.
Deputies said Burkhalter turned himself in, and was booked into the Randolph County Jail, where he remained Wednesday, with bond set at $1 million. According to court documents, Burkhalter’s bond was reduced to $750,000.
Days later, the Calhoun-Celburne Major Crimes Unit secured warrants against Burkhalter on one count of second-degree rape, two counts of second-degree sodomy, one count of sexual acitivty by a school employee under age 19 and one count of second-degree sexual abuse.
Second-degree rape, second-degree sodomy, electronic solicitation of a child and sexual activity by a school employee with a student younger than 19 are Class B felonies. If convicted, Burkhalter could face two decades in prison and owe up to $30,000 in fines for each charge, under Alabama law.
Enticing a child to enter is a Class C felony, which can result in up to a decade in prison and a maximum fine of $15,000 upon conviction.