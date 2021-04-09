Ranburne police chief dies; town plans Friday night procession

Ranburne police chief Steve Tucker died Friday afternoon at an Atlanta hospital, town officials announced in a post on the town’s Facebook page.
The town planned for a procession through town Friday night as Tucker’s body was driven to Dryden Funeral Home, and residents were urged to line the streets holding candles in his honor.
According to Mayor Rodney Brown, Tucker had worked for the city for more than 35 years and had planned to retire soon.
“He’s going to be really missed by the community,” Brown said. “He was very well thought of.”
Tucker had good relationships with all local law enforcement agencies and was “always available” to the community, Brown said.
“He would go to the daycare center and read a Dr. Seuss book to the kids,” Brown said.
Local law enforcement agencies had tentative plans to meet with Dryden Funeral Home, which was carrying Tucker’s body back to Alabama, and escort him through Ranburne before taking him to the funeral home.
Brown said he hoped residents would line the streets while holding candles in Tucker’s honor as his body passed by, but he was not yet sure when that would happen.
“It’s about a 20-minute drive from the Tallapoosa exit to Ranburne,” he said. “I’m hoping that’s enough time to let people know about it.”
Tucker was hospitalized earlier this week after he fell ill on April 4 and was initially treated at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton, Ga. However, Tucker’s condition worsened, and he was airlifted to Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, where he later died.