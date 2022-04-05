Rain creates some flooding; severe weather could be coming Wednesday

The region woke up to the stormy weather this morning, but forecasters say the real threat could come as a cold front moves through the area Wednesday afternoon.
The National Weather Service in Birmingham had not posted any advisories or warnings as of 10:15 a.m., but the outlook still shows the potential of strong straight-line winds as Wednesday’s cold front moves through the area.
ABC 33/40 Meteorologist James Spann reported the Wednesday event is more likely to be only a strong wind event as the moisture from the system will have greatly diminished.
Spann said although the risk of tornadoes is not “zero percent,” the winds need to change direction with altitude to form tornadoes and forecast models show winds as being unidirectional Wednesday afternoon and evening.
The Oxford Fire Department is reporting that it is beginning to receive reports of flooded roadways. The two current verified flooding spots are Recreation Drive and Elm Street, between Waffle House and Circle K.