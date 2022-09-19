 Skip to main content
'Starting to look a lot better'

Rain aids Mosquito fire battle, but brings flood, mudflow risk

Logan Powell, with a Cal Fire crew from the Amador-El Dorado unit, keeps an eye on hot spots as the Mosquito Fire makes its way up a hill south of Wortons Market in Foresthill on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.

 Hector Amezcua/The Sacramento Bee/TNS

Rain showers that started Sunday afternoon are bringing welcome moisture to the Mosquito fire, but also an increased risk of mudflows and floods in a heavily forested corner of northern California.

The storm system — which brought with it cold temperatures and high humidity — is forecast to last through early Wednesday morning, said Scott Rowe, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Sacramento. A flash flood watch will be in effect for the burn area of the Mosquito fire, California's largest blaze this year, from noon Tuesday until 12 a.m. on Wednesday.