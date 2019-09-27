A two-vehicle crash stopped traffic on the northbound lanes of Quintard Avenue at 10 a.m. Friday.
Anniston firefighters and police used fire engines to block off the intersection of Quintard and East 17th Street after a black sedan hit a steel-colored, four-wheel drive SUV on the driver’s side door. The woman driving the sedan, a young boy with her and the driver of the SUV seemed uninjured about 15 minutes after the accident, while they spoke with police and firefighters.
LaBresher Mathis, a witness to the accident who had been at the red light on 17th Street’s westbound lane, said the sedan pulled out in front of the SUV from Quintard’s wide, paved median. She said the SUV had a green light at the time.
She said she watched the SUV skid and almost flip after the wreck.
“He had to go to his passenger side to get out,” Mathis said.
She said the woman driving the sedan “got out real quick” and neither she nor the boy seemed to have been hurt. She thought the SUV driver had been scratched up. The man at one point showed his arms to firefighters to check for cuts.
The woman driving the sedan said she and the boy were unhurt. She said she was “too shaken up” to discuss the accident. She later told police she was from Georgia and was on her way to Oxford, and waived a trip to the hospital.
At least one Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the crash and directed traffic around the scene, first through the Pic ’n Save parking lot and then along 16th Street to Leighton Avenue.
A firefighter at the scene said he was unsure how long it would take to reopen the road. Another firefighter had brushed sharp debris off the road with a wide broom and carried away the sedan’s bumper, which had come off in the crash.