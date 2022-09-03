Pumpkin time already

Early harvest pumpkins could be seen at Jacksonville’s farmers market Saturday morning, courtesy of Rich Farms in Cedar Springs. Farm owners Brandon and Jessica Rich are shown at their market booth, which features various veggies, canned goods, and about 20 pumpkins. Brandon Rich said that while the couple planted a little late this year, the early harvest came when dry weather caused an area of the patch to ripen earlier than the other sections. They had to pick the pumpkins quickly to keep the deer from nibbling. “We really want them to come in in about two or three weeks. We should have 1,500 to 2,000 pumpkins here in a few weeks,” he said. Big macs, small sugar pie pumpkins, jack-o’-lantern pumpkins, Rich said he planted a variety and plenty will be available around the end of September.
-- Ashley Morrison