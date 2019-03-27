03-22-2019 Restaurant Inspections
Here are food service establishments inspected recently by the Calhoun County Health Department, along with scores. A score of 100 indicates the inspector found no deficiencies. Potentially hazardous deficiencies (four- or five-point demerit items) are noted. These must be corrected immediately and inspectors say they are often corrected while the inspection is underway. Restaurants earning below 70 must raise their scores within seven days or face closure.
4-OR 5-POINT DEMERITS
Pic ‘n Sav (Market), 1350 Highway Drive, Oxford - 95, potentially hazardous food did not meet temperature requirements during cold holding.
NO MAJOR DEMERITS
Blu’s Bar, 1013 U.S. 431, Anniston - 97.
DeArmanville Elementary School - 100.
Heroes American Grille, 8896 McClellan Blvd., Anniston - 97.
Pak-A-Sak, 9875 U.S. 78, E., Anniston - 99.
Pic ‘n Sav (Produce), 1350 Highway Drive, Oxford - 100.
Waffle House, 1530 Quintard Ave., Anniston - 95.
Wellborn Elementary School - 100.
Wellborn High School - 100.