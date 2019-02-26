02-22-2019 Restaurant Inspections
Here are food service establishments inspected this month by the Calhoun County Health Department, along with scores. A score of 100 indicates the inspector found no deficiencies. Potentially hazardous deficiencies (four- or five-point demerit items) are noted. These must be corrected immediately and inspectors say they are often corrected while the inspection is underway. Restaurants earning below 70 must raise their scores within seven days or face closure.
4-OR 5-POINT DEMERITS
Annie’s, 720 Quintard Ave., Anniston - 93, toxic/poisonous material not properly stored.
Cheaha Brewing Co., 1208 Walnut Ave., Anniston - 92, potentially hazardous food did not meet temperature requirements during cold holding.
China Luck, 503 Quintard Drive, Oxford - 90, employee health agreement must be signed by all food service employees.
Dad’s Bar-B-Que, 3105 McClellan Blvd., Anniston - 93, handwash facilities must be accessible at all times.
Effina’s Downtown, 919 Noble St., Anniston - 94, problem with grease disposal.
First Baptist Church Wee Care, Jacksonville - problem with sanitization rinse.
Hissho Sushi, 700 Pelham Road, Jacksonville - 95, problem with water temperature at handwash sink.
Immanuel Oriental Market, 4410 McClellan Blvd., Anniston - 92, approved food safety course certificate required.
Los Arcos, 5630 McClellan Blvd., Anniston - 91, problem with sanitization rinse.
TMB Food Court, 700 Pelham Road, Jacksonville - 95, problem with water temperature at handwash sink.
Wagon Wheel, 8922 Alabama 9, Anniston - 93, potentially hazardous food did not meet temperature requirements during cold holding.
NO MAJOR DEMERITS
32 Degrees A Yogurt Bar, 252 Oxford Exchange Blvd., Oxford - 98.
Anniston Fellowship House - 99.
Anniston Health & Rehab, 500 Leighton Ave., Anniston - 98.
Bojangles, 1061 JD & L Drive, Jacksonville - 98.
Bojangles, 31 Holmes Drive, Oxford - 98.
Burger King, 1351 Golden Springs Road, Anniston - 98.
Burger King, 1818 Quintard Ave., Anniston - 95.
Cane Creek Restaurant, 2247 Galloway Gate Road, Anniston - 96.
Chef T’s Friends in Christ, 3900 U.S. 431, N., Anniston - 97.
Chevron, 1200 Quintard Drive, Oxford - 98.
Christian Corner Meats, 1002 U.S. 431, N., Anniston - 100.
Country Corner, 101 Shady Grove Road, Piedmont - 98.
Discount Food Mart, 8689 Alabama 202, Bynum - 99.
Discount Food Mart, 140 U.S. 278 Bypass, E., Piedmont - 96.
Econo Lodge, 25 Elm St., Oxford - 100.
Friendship Child Care Center, Oxford - 99.
Garfrerick’s Cafe, 655 Creekside Drive, Oxford - 95.
Grand Central, 1031 Noble St., Anniston - 97.
Hotel Finial Restaurant, 1600 Quintard Ave., Anniston - 99.
House of Chen, 4 E. 43rd St., Anniston - 95.
Jack’s, 1900 Quintard Ave., Anniston - 99.
Legacy Village of Jacksonville - 99.
No. 1 China Buffet, 5624 McClellan Blvd., Anniston - 92.
Pizzeria & Pasta Shack, 1021 U.S. 431, Anniston - 99.
Rabbittown Cafe, 900 Rabbittown Road, Piedmont - 99.
Raceway, 805 N. Main St., Piedmont - 99.
Samaa, 6301 U.S. 278, W., Piedmont - 98.
Samco Express , 3209 Choccolocco Road, Anniston - 98.
Sonic Drive-In, 302 Glade Road, Anniston - 98.
Spencer’s Bar, 1600 Quintard Ave., Anniston - 100.
Starbuck, 1011 Alabama 21, S., Oxford - 98.
Subway, 5430 McClellan Blvd., Anniston - 100.
Subway, 402 Pelham Road, N., Jacksonville - 99.
Subway, 206 Grace St., Oxford - 99.
Thomas A.Williams Elks Lodge, 1220 Pine Ave., Anniston - 96.
Taco Bell, 2130 Quintard Ave., Anniston - 97.
Taco Bell/KFC, 206 U.S. 278, Piedmont - 96.
Walmart (Bakery), 5560 McClellan Blvd., Anniston - 98.
Walmart (Deli), 5560 McClellan Blvd., Anniston - 97.
Wendy’s, 1501 Quintard Ave., Anniston - 95.
Zaxby’s, 3234 McClellan Blvd., Anniston - 97.