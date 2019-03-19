03-15-2019 Restaurant Inspections
Here are food service establishments inspected recently by the Calhoun County Health Department, along with scores. A score of 100 indicates the inspector found no deficiencies. Potentially hazardous deficiencies (four- or five-point demerit items) are noted. These must be corrected immediately and inspectors say they are often corrected while the inspection is underway. Restaurants earning below 70 must raise their scores within seven days or face closure.
4-OR 5-POINT DEMERITS
Betty’s Bar-B-Q, 401 S. Quintard Ave., Anniston - 91, potentially hazardous food did not meet temperature requirements during cold holding.
Dad’s Bar-B-Que, 700 Noble St., Anniston - 93, all handwash sinks must be stocked with towels/drying devices.
Food Mart, 1429 U.S. 78, W., Oxford - 94, potentially hazardous food did not meet temperature requirements during hot holding.
Food Outlet, 1870 Bynum Blvd., Bynum - 91, potentially hazardous food did not meet temperature requirements during cold holding.
Frontera Grill, 1750 E. Hamric Drive, Oxford - 86, handwash facilities must be accessible; toxic/poisonous item not properly stored.
J & E’s Place, 2308 U.S. 78, W., Oxford - 92, problem with date marking.
Kid’s Connection, Anniston - 94, approved food safety course certificate required.
Nolan’s Homestyle, 916 W. 10th St., Anniston - 90, potentially hazardous food did not meet temperature requirements during hot holding and cold holding.
O’Charley’s, 4 Recreation Drive, Oxford - 90, problem with sanitization rinse; food contact surfaces must be clean to sight and touch.
Ono Grill, 2900 McClellan Blvd., Anniston - 93, problem with sanitization rinse.
Partner’s Lounge, 831 S. Quintard Ave., Anniston - 92, food thermometer must be provided.
Publix (Deli), 115 Commons Way, Oxford - 95, problem with sanitization rinse.
Struts, 88 Ali Way, Oxford - 87, potentially hazardous food did not meet temperature requirements during cold holding; problem with sanitization rinse.
Waffle House, 119 Big Valley Drive, Alexandria - 97, approved food safety course certificate required.
NO MAJOR DEMERITS
Alexander’s at Noble Shops, 1118 Noble St., Anniston - 98.
All-Stars Sports Bar & Grill, 320 S. Quintard Ave., Anniston - 95.
American Deli, 700 Quintard Drive, Oxford - 94.
Anniston Country Club, 601 Highland Ave., Anniston - 97.
Anniston Country Club (Bars), 601 Highland Ave., Anniston - 97.
Bistro 1307, 1307 Noble St., Anniston - 99.
Bonnie Ray’s Bake Shoppe, 1225 Snow St., Oxford - 92.
Cafe Korea, 1014 U.S. 431, Anniston - 95.
Chick-fil-A, 700 Quintard Drive, Oxford - 98.
Childcare Network, Anniston - 99.
Cider Ridge Golf Club, 200 Apple Blossom Way, Oxford - 94.
Classic On Noble, 1024 Noble St., Anniston - 96.
Classic Too, 1021 Noble St., Anniston - 99.
Custom Pizza, 7802 Alabama 77, Ohatchee - 95.
Dairy Queen, 411 Pelham Road, Jacksonville - 98.
Discount Food Mart, 7876 Alabama 77, Ohatchee - 98.
Domino’s Pizza, 405 Pelham Road, S., Jacksonville - 97.
Grub Mart, 5333 U.S. 431, Alexandria - 98.
Hobson City Head Start - 99.
Huddle House, 6371 U.S. 431, Alexandria - 98.
Isshin Asian Cafe, 815 Pelham Road, S., Jacksonville - 95.
Jacksonville Health and Rehabilitation - 98.
Java Jolt Coffee House, 5 Public Square, Jacksonville - 99.
Jazzman’s Cafe, 700 Pelham Road, N., Jacksonville - 100.
Johnson’s Giant Food (Deli/Bakery), 815 S. Pelham Road, Jacksonville - 96.
Knights Inn & Suites, 6220 McClellan Blvd., Anniston - 100.
Little Caesars, 420 Pelham Road, Jacksonville - 96.
Los Mexicanos, 1936 U.S. 78, E., Oxford - 95.
Mapco, 1601 Pelham Road, S., Jacksonville - 97.
Mapco, 401 Memorial Drive, Piedmont - 98.
Mapco Express, 706 Pelham Road, Jacksonville - 100.
Mason’s BBQ (Mobile Unit), 320 S. Quintard Ave., Anniston - 99.
McDonald’s, 312 Pelham Road, N., Jacksonville - 94.
Momma Goldberg’s Deli, 208 Mountain St., NW, Jacksonville - 99.
Papa John’s Pizza, 702 Pelham Road, S., Jacksonville - 96.
Pic-N-Sav, 1615 Quintard Ave., Anniston - 97.
Pic-N-Sav, (Deli), 2495 U.S. 431, Anniston - 97.
Pic-N-Sav, (Market), 2495 U.S. 431, Anniston - 97.
Pic-N-Sav, (Produce), 2495 U.S. 431, Anniston - 99.
Pleasant Valley Elementary School - 100.
Pleasant Valley High School - 100.
Price Less IGA, 802 Pelham Road, Anniston - 97.
Publix (Market), 115 Commons Way, Oxford - 100.
Publix (Produce), 115 Commons Way, Oxford - 100.
Publix (Sushi/Seafood), 115 Commons Way, Oxford - 100.
Rock and Roll Billiards, 917 Noble St., Anniston - 99.
S & J Food Mart, 3801 U.S. 431, N., Anniston - 99.
Save-A-Lot, 3208 McClellan Blvd., Anniston - 98.
Silver Lakes, 1 Sunbelt Parkway, Glencoe - 99.
Sonic Drive-In, 1120 Pelham Road, S., Jacksonville - 98.
Steward’s Market, 8960 Alabama 9, Anniston - 99.
Subway, 1000 S. Quintard Ave., Anniston - 99.
Tang Mart, 101 U.S. 278, Piedmont - 98.
The Children’s Place, Anniston - 98.
Waffle House, 119 Big Valley Drive, Alexandria - 97.
Waffle House, 1201 Quintard Drive, Oxford - 96.
Waffle House, 545 Quintard Drive, Oxford - 96.
Walmart (Bakery), 1625 Pelham Road, Jacksonville - 99.
Walmart (Produce), 1625 Pelham Road, Jacksonville - 99.
Zheng’s Garden, 135 Plaza Lane, Oxford - 98.