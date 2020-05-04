Public buildings in Anniston reopen after 'stay at home' order relaxed

Dozens of people lined up in front of the Calhoun County Administration building around noon Monday.
Some wore masks, some fanned themselves with papers they’d brought for their business with the county, and some sat on the curbs out front. Every so often, a sheriff’s deputy urged people to spread out and to avoid getting too close to each other.
The scene was all part of the building’s first day open to the public after it had closed nearly six weeks ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Kay Ivey last week loosened her original “stay-at-home” order, giving some government offices the go-ahead to reopen in early May.
“Now, as the government’s relaxed some things, I think we’re starting to prepare ourselves for getting back to semi-normal,” Anniston city manager Steven Folks said.
County administrator Mark Tyner said he’d expected a large crowd on their first day back. He said staff were handing out masks, had done extra cleaning and marked the floors so people knew where to go and how far to stay apart from one another.
“I think it’s going as well as we could expect,” Tyner said.
There was no one in the lobby of Anniston City Hall on Monday afternoon, but city spokesman Jackson Hodges said the city’s first day open to the public had been busy earlier that day.
During the time City Hall was closed to the public, Hodges said, the city installed glass barriers at the front desk, made masks and hand sanitizer available and took furniture out of the waiting area so people could keep their distance from one another.
“We want to make sure, not only that we can flatten the curve, but to ensure that curve remains flat,” Folks said.
Before Monday, Folks said, people weren’t able to go inside City Hall, part of a building the city shares with The Anniston Star, though it was still accessible to city workers.
Hodges said the city installed a drop box for people to pay bills. Folks said residents could pay bills online or over the phone, and anyone who needed to make a transaction in person could make an appointment.
“If someone called between 8 to 5 during business days, they could always reach a person,” Folks said.
Not all public buildings were ready to fully reopen, however.
Calhoun County Circuit Judge Brian Howell said he’s expecting the courthouse to return to its full capacity on May 18, but that’s contingent on instructions from the Alabama Supreme Court and any orders Ivey gives before then.
“We’re not seeing that gradual decline in new cases” of COVID-19, Howell said.
Howell told The Star in mid-March judges were only having emergency or “essential” hearings in person, such as those in protection from abuse cases and certain juvenile hearings. Howell said he's presided over several hearings via Zoom.
Howell said he planned to use the next two weeks to prepare to reopen.
“I will be putting tape on my benches in the gallery to show people where they can sit,” Howell said.
Erika Castellanos of Oxford said she’d been standing in line at the county administration building for nearly an hour and a half to renew her car tag. Other than getting fast food, Castellanos said, it was the first time in a while she’d been out of the house. She said she thought there would only be a few people in line before she came.
“I didn’t know I was going to bump into this many,” Castellanos said.
Leonard Huckabee of Saks, who wore a mask and stood ahead of Castellanos in line, said the line was moving too slowly.
“This is kind of ridiculous here,” Huckabee said. “They should have put up a better system to get us in and out of here.”
Huckabee said there were too many people out. He said he’d seen places like Wal-Mart, Lowe’s and Dollar General “packed” with people.
“When you open it up, you’re not supposed to open it up for the whole freaking town,” Huckabee said.
Eric Knighten of Weaver, who’d been in the tag-renewal line for nearly 10 minutes, said he was glad to see things were “slowly, but surely” reopening.
“I think it’s fabulous,” Knighten said. “I think it’s getting back to normal.”
Knighten said he also didn’t anticipate a big crowd, but he wasn’t worried about catching the virus.
“God’s gotten me through it this far,” he said.