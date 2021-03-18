Protesters gather in support of Ohatchee principal

This story will be updated.
Dozens of people, some carrying signs, gathered in the parking lot of the Calhoun County Board of Education ahead of the board’s 4 p.m. meeting Thursday.
Several of those people, many dressed in Ohatchee High School red, said they were there to encourage the board to renew the contract of Principal Bobby Tittle.
Tittle said he was recently told by Superintendent Donald Turner he was going to recommend the board not renew his contract.
Tittle said his contract will be voted on under executive session. He is unsure when he will find out the board's decision.
Tittle’s attorney, Shirley Millwood, said she and her client do not know why his contract would not be renewed. Millwood cited numerous state and county awards Tittle has won and said there was no record of misconduct.
The protestors — consisting of Ohatchee faculty, students, former students, parents and other community members — cheer for Tittle as he walks into the building before the meeting began.