Prince Charles leaves a handwritten note on Queen Elizabeth’s coffin

A note from Britain's King Charles III is seen with flowers on the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard, on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy at Wellington Arch, after the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19, 2022, in London, England.

 Daniel Leal /WPA Pool / Getty Images/TNS

King Charles left a short-and-sweet handwritten message atop the coffin of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, during her funeral Monday in London.

“In loving and devoted memory. Charles R,” the note reads, according to CNN, which reports that the “R” refers to “Rex,” or “king” in Latin.