Prescription Drug Take Back drive-thru planned for Oct. 24

A local drug prevention group is offering Northeast Alabama a chance to safely dispose of unused prescription medications.
Prevention specialist Trisha Anderson said the Agency for Substance Abuse is planning a Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 24, where residents can drop off their unused medications between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m at several locations in Northeast Alabama, including the Walgreens in Anniston, the Walgreens in Jacksonville, the CVS in Oxford and Wright’s Drug Pharmacy in Heflin.
Anderson said the main goals of Drug Take Back Day are to keep prescription drugs from those who may abuse them and to protect the environment.
“You would be surprised how many people either dump them in the toilet or throw them in the trash can,” she said.
According to Anderson, the agency had planned a similar event in April, but it was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She said this month’s event is a drive-through so the agency could comply with health guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“This month will literally be a year since the last one,” she said.