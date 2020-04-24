Power restored for thousands in Calhoun County after strong winds; 8,000 still without electricity

This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. if you have difficulty binding your account to this service please call our office at 256-235-9253 or send an email containing your name and phone number to our Online Specialist at customerservice@annistonstar.com.
Power crews had restored service for about 5,000 customers by Thursday afternoon, leaving about 8,000 in Calhoun County without electricity at that time after powerful winds followed an early-morning storm.
Heavy rain drenched the area around sunrise, and in its wake came wind gusts that downed trees and power lines across the county.
1 of 51
Falling trees smashed into this house on Saks Road during a Thursday morning wind storm.
High winds from a early morning storm in Saks damaged numerous vehicles and homes. This is the home of James Pattrerson on Sakston Rd. where a large tree fell on his two cars and house. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
High winds from a early morning storm in Saks damaged numerous vehicles and homes. Two large trees toppled that grew close to each other. One tree fell into Saks Road and the other fell on a house. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
High winds from a early morning storm in Saks damaged numerous vehicles and homes. Two large trees toppled that grew close to each other. One tree fell into Saks Road and the other fell on a house. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
High winds from a early morning storm in Saks damaged numerous vehicles and homes. Two large trees toppled that grew close to each other. One tree fell into Saks Road and the other fell on a house. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
High winds from a early morning storm in Saks damaged numerous vehicles and homes. Two large trees toppled that grew close to each other. One tree fell into Saks Road and the other fell on a house. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
High winds from a early morning storm in Saks damaged numerous vehicles and homes. A tree smashed the home of Josh Johnson on Saks Road. Crews cut the tree off the house. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
High winds from a early morning storm in Saks damaged numerous vehicles and homes. A tree smashed the home of Josh Johnson on Saks Road. Crews cut the tree off the house. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
High winds from a early morning storm in Saks damaged numerous vehicles and homes. Two large trees toppled that grew close to each other. One tree fell into Saks Road and the other fell on a house. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
High winds from a early morning storm in Saks damaged numerous vehicles and homes. Two large trees toppled that grew close to each other. One tree fell into Saks Road and the other fell on a house. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
Christine Riley and her grandsons Anthony Turley and Eli Wicklund work to remove a large tree that fell over Skyline Dr. in Saks during the aftermath of a storm that past through the area onThursday morning. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Christine Riley and her grandsons Anthony Turley and Eli Wicklund work to remove a large tree that fell over Skyline Dr. in Saks during the aftermath of a storm that past through the area onThursday morning. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Christine Riley and her grandsons Anthony Turley and Eli Wicklund work to remove a large tree that fell over Skyline Dr. in Saks during the aftermath of a storm that past through the area onThursday morning. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Christine Riley and her grandsons Anthony Turley and Eli Wicklund work to remove a large tree that fell over Skyline Dr. in Saks during the aftermath of a storm that past through the area onThursday morning. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
A large tree blew over behind Arby's in Anniston snapping a power pole and downing power lines during the aftermath of a storm that past through the area onThursday morning. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
A large tree blew over behind Arby's in Anniston snapping a power pole and downing power lines during the aftermath of a storm that past through the area onThursday morning. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
A large tree blew over behind Arby's in Anniston snapping a power pole and downing power lines during the aftermath of a storm that past through the area onThursday morning. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
High winds from a early morning storm in Saks damaged numerous vehicles and homes. This is the home of James Pattrerson on Sakston Rd. where a large tree fell on his two cars and house. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
High winds from a early morning storm in Saks damaged numerous vehicles and homes. Two large trees toppled that grew close to each other. One tree fell into Saks Road and the other fell on a house. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
High winds from a early morning storm in Saks damaged numerous vehicles and homes. Two large trees toppled that grew close to each other. One tree fell into Saks Road and the other fell on a house. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
High winds from a early morning storm in Saks damaged numerous vehicles and homes. Two large trees toppled that grew close to each other. One tree fell into Saks Road and the other fell on a house. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
High winds from a early morning storm in Saks damaged numerous vehicles and homes. Two large trees toppled that grew close to each other. One tree fell into Saks Road and the other fell on a house. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
High winds from a early morning storm in Saks damaged numerous vehicles and homes. A tree smashed the home of Josh Johnson on Saks Road. Crews cut the tree off the house. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
High winds from a early morning storm in Saks damaged numerous vehicles and homes. A tree smashed the home of Josh Johnson on Saks Road. Crews cut the tree off the house. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
High winds from a early morning storm in Saks damaged numerous vehicles and homes. Two large trees toppled that grew close to each other. One tree fell into Saks Road and the other fell on a house. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
High winds from a early morning storm in Saks damaged numerous vehicles and homes. Two large trees toppled that grew close to each other. One tree fell into Saks Road and the other fell on a house. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star
A large tree fell over a house on Saks Rd. during the aftermath of a storm that past through the area onThursday morning. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
A large tree fell over a house on Saks Rd. during the aftermath of a storm that past through the area onThursday morning. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
A large tree fell over a house on Saks Rd. during the aftermath of a storm that past through the area onThursday morning. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
A large tree fell over a house on Saks Rd. during the aftermath of a storm that past through the area onThursday morning. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Christine Riley and her grandsons Anthony Turley and Eli Wicklund work to remove a large tree that fell over Skyline Dr. in Saks during the aftermath of a storm that past through the area onThursday morning. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Christine Riley and her grandsons Anthony Turley and Eli Wicklund work to remove a large tree that fell over Skyline Dr. in Saks during the aftermath of a storm that past through the area onThursday morning. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Christine Riley and her grandsons Anthony Turley and Eli Wicklund work to remove a large tree that fell over Skyline Dr. in Saks during the aftermath of a storm that past through the area onThursday morning. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Residents work to remove a large tree that fell over Skyline Dr. In Saks during the aftermath of a storm that past through the area onThursday morning. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Christine Riley and her grandsons Anthony Turley and Eli Wicklund work to remove a large tree that fell over Skyline Dr. in Saks during the aftermath of a storm that past through the area onThursday morning. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Residents work to remove a large tree that fell over Skyline Dr. In Saks during the aftermath of a storm that past through the area onThursday morning. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Residents work to remove a large tree that fell over Skyline Dr. In Saks during the aftermath of a storm that past through the area onThursday morning. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
A large tree fell on a house on Skyline Dr. In Saks during the aftermath of a storm that past through the area onThursday morning. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
A large tree fell on a house on Skyline Dr. In Saks during the aftermath of a storm that past through the area onThursday morning. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
A large tree blew over behind Arby's in Anniston snapping a power pole and downing power lines during the aftermath of a storm that past through the area onThursday morning. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
A large tree blew over behind Arby's in Anniston snapping a power pole and downing power lines during the aftermath of a storm that past through the area onThursday morning. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
A large tree blew over behind Arby's in Anniston snapping a power pole and downing power lines during the aftermath of a storm that past through the area onThursday morning. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
“The damage is widespread” and power crews were still assessing the full extent of it, Alabama Power spokeswoman Jacki Lowry said.
Early on there was concern that a second storm wave might push through late in the afternoon, but in the Anniston area that turbulence never developed, and by 7 p.m. a sunset was peeking through broken clouds.
At least three people were injured in connection with the morning storm. In a statement, Anniston fire Chief Chris Collins wrote that firefighter Walker Kent and an Anniston EMS worker were treated at hospitals after part of a tree fell on them after rescuing someone who’d been trapped inside a damaged mobile home on West 35th Street at 8:25 a.m. Kent was taken to Regional Medical Center, then to UAB Hospital; the ambulance worker was taken directly to UAB, the statement said. Both were in stable condition Thursday afternoon. The mobile home occupant was taken to RMC, the statement said.
Wind gusts of up 35 to 40 mph blew through the area just before 8 a.m., National Weather Service forecaster Chris Darden said.
By mid-morning, cleanup had already begun. Traffic lights were out on Quintard Avenue in Anniston and Pelham Road in Jacksonville, but a steady stream of cars rolled past downed trees and limbs on other streets. On Saks Road in Anniston, at least two houses were hit by falling trees.
“It’s a mess,” said Josh Johnson, whose house on Saks Road was hit by a tree. “It was sudden, though.”
A falling tree smashed cars in the yard of Saks resident James Patterson and damaged the roof of his house.
“It’s just a big noise,” he said, describing the sound of the falling tree. “Like a cannon shot.”
Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency spokesman Myles Chamblee said the EMA had reports of downed trees and power lines from various locations across the county, from Piedmont to Oxford.
Staff Writers Mia Kortright, Tim Lockette and Bill Wilson contributed reporting.
Capitol & statewide reporter Tim Lockette: 256-294-4193. On Twitter @TLockette_Star.