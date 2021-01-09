Power bill assistance available from Project SHARE in winter months

More than 1,700 families received assistance from Alabama Power’s Project SHARE last year, the company announced Friday, while reminding customers the program is open and ready to help during the winter months.
Service to Help Alabamians with Relief on Energy was established in 1982 to help low-income, elderly and disabled people with their heating and cooling bills during hot summers and cold winters. During that time, the program — a joint project of Alabama Power and the Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham — has helped more than 385,000 families, according to an Alabama Power news release.
Customers can participate in Project SHARE through donations made on their monthly power bills, either by checking the “Project SHARE” box on their paper bills or by signing up online. Monthly donations can be made for $1, $2, $5, $10 or any other whole-dollar amount.
Direct donations can be made by calling the Salvation Army at (205) 328-2420 or mailing checks with the memo “Project SHARE” to The Salvation Army, 2015 26th Ave. N., Birmingham, AL 35234.
Customers who want to request help with their power bills through the program can apply at their local Salvation Army office or by calling the Salvation Army’s Birmingham office at 205-328-2420.