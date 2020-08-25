Polls close after voters turn out for soggy city election day

Anniston resident Donna Plummer had people on her mind — more than policy — when she showed up to vote at the Anniston Country Club on Tuesday.
“I just want to have people in there who have some common sense,” Plummer said.
Plummer and city residents across the county cast their ballots in municipal elections Tuesday, which was Election Day for mayor, council and school board in most cities across the state.
Held in the shadow of the November presidential election, city elections typically don’t draw as big a crowd. In 2016, about 3,100 people voted in the race for Anniston mayor. Despite nearly constant rain on Tuesday, voter counts from various polling sites throughout the day suggested the turnout in 2020 could equal the turnout in 2016.
For Anniston voters who did show up, the character of candidates, along with their ability to get along, was top of mind.
“Anniston needs to work together as one so that this city can get things done,” said Norris Rolax, who voted at First Presbyterian Church on Henry Road. Rolax said the city also needs to bring in more industry.
Anniston voters had much to decide as polls opened at 7 a.m. It’s the only city in the county with multiple candidates for every council seat, and only one of those races — incumbent Councilwoman Millie Harris versus challenger Daniel Hughes in Ward 4 — is certain to see a victor Tuesday night.
There are five candidates for mayor and at least three candidates for the other ward-based council seats. In each of those races, if no one gets a majority of the vote tonight, the top two vote-getters will head to a runoff election on Oct. 6.
Rolax said that in the Anniston mayoral race, he voted for David Reddick, a Ward 2 city councilman challenging sitting Mayor Jack Draper.
At Anniston Country Club, Nick Anderson said he was voting for Draper, adding that the council’s ability to get along was an important factor.
“I just want to keep up the good progress,” Anderson said.
Polls closed at 7 p.m.
The Anniston Star will post vote tallies and election results as they are available at AnnistonStar.com.