Police upgrade charges in shooting to murder

Racca and Duggan Mugs
Photos courtesy of Jacksonville Police Department

The suspect arrested in the shooting death of Trenton Medders, 25, of Ohatchee, last week in Jacksonville has had charges upgraded from manslaughter to murder, officials say. 

Justin Racca has been charged with murder for Medders’ death, according to Jacksonville police Chief Marcus Wood. Also charged with murder is Ashley Duggan, whom Wood characterized as Racca’s either current or former wife — their relationship is unclear, he said.  