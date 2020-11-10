Police seeking suspects after shooting in Heflin

Heflin police were searching Tuesday after two men were shot and injured at a home on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Heflin the night before.
Heflin police Chief Ross McGlaughn said officers were called shortly before midnight in response to reports of a shooting in the first block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and found two men who had been shot in the legs.
McGlaughn said the two men told police that three people wearing masks entered the home, shot the two men and left. Two women who had also been in the home called 911 once the suspects left.
McGlaughn said Tuesday evening he was not sure if anything had been taken, but robbery was a possible motive for the shooting.
According to McGlaughn, the two men were taken to Regional Medical Center in Anniston for their injuries but were later transferred to another hospital. He said they are expected to recover.
McGlaughn said Tuesday they had no information regarding suspects. If anyone may have information, he urged them to immediately contact Heflin police.