Police search for missing Anniston man

Deangelo Allen

Police ask for help locating a missing Anniston man. Investigators believe Allen may be in an altered mental state, and it is unknown if he is in danger.

Anniston police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing Anniston man. 

Deangelo “Dee” Allen, 31, was last seen on Sept. 21 when he went missing from the 1000 block of Old Coldwater Road, according to Anniston police Sgt. Jason Hawkins. 