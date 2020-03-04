Police: Oxford man drove to Georgia to meet detective posing as teenager

An Oxford man remained in a Georgia jail Wednesday after, authorities said, he drove from his home to Marietta, Ga., believing he was going to meet up with a teenager for sex.
Marietta police charged the man Feb. 27 with using a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for a visual medium and obscene telephone contact.
According to his arrest warrant, provided by Marietta police, the man began a conversation with someone he believed to be a 13-year-old girl using a dating app. Marietta police spokesman Chuck McPhilamy said Wednesday the man was actually talking to a detective posing as a teenage girl.
“Said accused told the 13-year-old juvenile he was ok with her age and he liked young girls,” the warrant reads.
The warrant alleged that he began discussing sex and birth control. At one point, the man reportedly sent pictures of his genitals to the account.
According to the warrant, the man drove from Oxford to a Mexican restaurant in Marietta on Feb. 27 and was arrested there.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not name the victims of sex crimes.
The man remained in the Cobb County Jail in Georgia with bond set at $25,000.