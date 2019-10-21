Anniston police were investigating Monday after two men allegedly attacked another man and stole his driver’s license Saturday afternoon.
Sgt. Kyle Price said a 38-year-old man was driving to a store around 1:30 p.m. when his car ran out of gas at the corner of North Hunter and Jefferson streets.
Price said the man was approached by two other men. After one of the two men helped the driver push his car onto the side of the road, Price said, one of them began punching and kicking him.
According to Price, the other of the two men began looking through the man’s pockets. Price said the two left the scene after taking the man’s driver’s license.
Price said the victim was left with bruises and scrapes, but was not seriously injured. As of Monday morning, Price said, police had identified no suspects.
If any suspects are arrested, Price said, they could be charged with second-degree robbery. According to state law, second-degree robbery is a Class B felony, which can result in up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine upon conviction.