Jacksonville police were investigating Monday after one man allegedly pointed a gun at another and demanded cash last week.
Jacksonville police Chief Marcus Wood said a man was walking into a friend’s trailer in the 900 block of Whites Gap Road around 10 p.m. Thursday when an older white sedan pulled up behind him.
Wood said a man wearing a surgical mask and dark clothing got out of the car, pointed a gun at the first man and demanded that he give him his cash and cell phone. Wood said the suspect drove away after he got what he wanted.
Wood said police had not yet identified a suspect.
If the suspect is arrested, he could be charged with first-degree robbery. According to state law, first-degree robbery is a Class A felony, which can result in a life sentence in prison and a maximum fine of $60,000 upon conviction.