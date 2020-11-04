Police: Man recorded himself pointing gun at officer

Authorities charged an Anniston man after he allegedly made threats against an Oxford police officer earlier this week.
Oxford police charged Latavious Hutchison, 21, with making terrorist threats, according to a post on Chief Bill Partridge’s Facebook page. Capt. L.G. Owens said Hutchison was also charged with having a pistol without a permit.
Police said Hutchison was driving Monday at the intersection of U.S. 78 and Alabama 21 when he recorded a video of himself pointing a .45-caliber Glock handgun at an officer in a marked police car and posted it on social media.
Someone who had seen the post reported it to officers, Owens said Wednesday
Owens said Hutchison was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $10,000. As of Wednesday afternoon, Hutchison was not listed as an inmate in the jail’s online roster. His court date is set for Nov. 23, Owens said.
Making terrorist threats is a Class C felony, which can result in up to a decade in prison and up to a $15,000 fine upon conviction.