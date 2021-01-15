Police: Jacksonville man caught with thousands of child porn images

Authorities arrested a Jacksonville man Friday after, they say, he had thousands of pornographic images depicting children on his computer.
The Calhoun-Cleburne Major Crimes Unit charged the 21-year-old man with three counts of possession of child pornography with intent to disseminate it.
Investigator Jay Harrington said the man took his computer to a repairman, who saw the images and called police.
There were thousands of explicit images and videos depicting young children on the man’s computer, some of which had been uploaded to a cloud service, Harrington said.
As of Friday, he said, authorities were still processing evidence.
The man’s bond was set at $90,000, though he was not listed Friday afternoon as an inmate in the Calhoun County Jail’s online roster. His preliminary hearing is set for April 5.
The Star typically withholds those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not name victims of sex crimes.
Possession of child pornography with the intent to disseminate it is a Class B felony, punishable by up to two decades in prison and a maximum fine of $30,000.